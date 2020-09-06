Clint Eastwood, a war veteran in ‘The Iron Sergeant’

Sergeant Tom Higway (Clint eastwood), from the Artillery Gun, who has spent his entire military career in the Marines, asks to be transferred to the second reconnaissance platoon of this body, where he began his illustrious career. He is a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, in which he won medals. In his new position he has the mission of training a group of Marines made up of the most heterogeneous elements of the Army.

Clint Eastwood’s leadership

As he did in some of his early films, like Chill at night (1971), Hell of cowards (1973), The outlaw (1976), The midnight adventurer (1982) or The pale rider (1985), Clint eastwood returned to triumph as director and leading actor with The iron sergeant (1986), thus complying with a constant that is repeated in most of the feature films of his filmography.

In addition to Clint Eastwood, among the cast members the presence of Marsha mason, nominated for an Oscar four times in her career and winner of the Golden Globe, as Best Leading Actress in a Comedy or Musical, for her performance in The goodbye girl (1977).

Heartbreak ridge. USA, 1986. War. 118 min. Dir .: Clint Eastwood. Int .: Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason, Everett McGill, Moses Gunn, Eileen Heckart, Bo Svenson, Boyd Gaines, Mario Van Peebles.

