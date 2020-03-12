Cinematographers Guild Tracking Coronavirus Case On Fox Show ‘NeXt’ In Chicago

With a crew member having been uncovered to the coronavirus on Fox’s NeXt in Chicago, the Cinematographers Guild is telling its members to be cautious.

“We’re conscious of latest publicity to the coronavirus on one manufacturing in Chicago and have been working diligently to collect correct info and preserve the crew knowledgeable. As quickly as we’re made conscious of any such scenario elsewhere, we’ll instantly attain out to the manufacturing, the IATSE, and to all digital camera crew members,” it stated Wednesday.

The contaminated NeXt crew member reportedly got here to work on the present from California. SAG-AFTRA stated yesterday. “We’re working with the manufacturing firm relating to this matter to find out the time line and scope of potential publicity to members and others. We’re monitoring the scenario carefully and can replace our assertion periodically as warranted.”

In a message to her members, Rebecca Rhine, Nationwide Government Director of the Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Native 600, stated that, “In case you have been informed you’ll not be employed by a manufacturing as a result of you will have been uncovered, attain out to your regional workplace as quickly as attainable so we will instantly contact the employers to make sure selections are being made primarily based upon science and security, not worry, and that federal and state tips are being utilized correctly. Balancing the necessity to reduce the unfold of the virus and maximize the flexibility of wholesome crew members to remain wholesome and proceed working is a problem the union and the employers should face collectively.”

“Your elected leaders and workers are dedicated to offering assist as this pandemic expands,” she added. “We don’t but have all of the solutions, however we’re working diligently to try to deal with points as they come up, have interaction with the employers on behalf of impacted crews, and coordinate with the IATSE and companions like MPI, The Actors Fund, and the Movement Image & Tv Fund. Please know we’re right here to try to reply any questions you will have. Name any of the regional workplaces or contact me instantly.”

Members of the Movement Image Trade Well being Plan, she stated, “ought to word that the COVID-19 virus diagnostic check will probably be lined by their explicit well being plan. If you’re sick, please don’t go to work.”

“As we confront the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the protection and well-being of Native 600 members and their households is our primary precedence,” she stated, including that the guild “has been accumulating info from federal and state companies, MPI, well being care professionals, labor federations and different sources.”