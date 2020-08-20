‘Cine de barrio’ remembers Lina Morgan twice, with ‘Sister, but what have you done?’

This afternoon’s movie is Sister, what have you done?, the return of Lina Morgan to the cinema after an absence of 20 years. Neighborhood cinema thus commemorates the 5 years of his death.

Sister Angela and Sister Maria they park their van in front of a bank branch. They enter the bank, take out the weapons they hide under their habits and commit heist of the year. Before the astonished gaze of employees and customers, they leave a jam explosive that will explode if the alarm sounds. Enough time to get to safety with the 30 million pesetas of the loot.

The meticulous police investigation studies the images of the security camera and goes to the convent of the nuns. When they manage to stop the two nuns, it appears Trini, twin sister of one of them. Now everything is not so clear. Was it really the nuns who committed the robbery?

Five years without Lina Morgan

On August 19, 2015, Lina Morgan left us after a long illness. He left behind a successful career in comedy and music magazine. And also in the cinema, with titles as endearing as Two magazine girls The The silly of the boat. The film that rescues Neighborhood Cinema this afternoon Sister, what have you done? It was the last film of the director, screenwriter and producer Pedro Masó (Gold rings, Second teaching and Central Brigade). After her successes on television, Masó returned to the cinema with this comedy in the service of Lina Morgan. For the actress it also meant a return to the cinema, as she had been dedicating herself almost exclusively to the magazine for 20 years. But Lina Morgan was succeeding on television with the series Hostal Royal Manzanares (Gold TP for best actress in 1996 and 1997) and together they undertook this comedy in which she plays a nun and her twin sister. With this title she recovered the double interpretation of the successful magazine What a pair of twins, that triumphed on the stages of Theater of the Latina and on television, well TVE it emitted in 1983 a representation obtaining a success without equal.

His first appearance in Cine de Barrio

In this video we can see Lina Morgan in a surreal interview on her first visit to the program Neighborhood cinema, presented by José Manuel Parada. It was 1995 and the actress was visiting the set to promote her latest film premiere, Sister, what have you done? A Lina Morgan career tour that has no waste.

Sister, what have you done?

Spain, 1995. Director: Pedro Masó.

Performers: Lina Morgan, Tote García Ortega, José Manuel Cervino, Paca Gabaldón, Beatriz Rico, Josep Maria Pou, Pilar Bardem.

