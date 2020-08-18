‘Cinderella’, the miniseries inspired by the popular tale

Aurora (Vanessa Hessler), a 13-year-old girl, has inherited a special gift for music from her father. When he becomes a widower, he marries Irene (Natalia Woerner), an unpleasant woman who, together with her two daughters, makes Aurora’s life miserable. Despite that, she is happy in large part thanks to Sebastian (Flavio Parenti), the timid heir to one of the richest families in the country. But her life turns upside down when her father dies and her stepmother strips her of all the assets that belonged to him.

Vanessa Hessler, a fairy tale actress

Cinderella is an Italian-produced miniseries, with only two chapters, which is inspired by the popular tale that became world famous when Walt disney brought it to the big screen in 1950 with great success. From a script prepared by Agatha Dominik, Enrico Medioli and Lea Tafuri, Christian Duguay, specialist in television formats, was in charge of the direction.

Vanessa Hessler acts as Cinderella in a plot where the presence of Flavio Parenti, whose character would correspond to the prince of the story. It was not the only time that Vanessa Hessler starred in a miniseries based on a popular story, because the following year it was released Arabian Nights (2012), with her leading a cast that also included the Spanish Paz Vega.

Cinderella. Ita., 2011. Drama. 200 min. Dir .: Christian Duguay. Int .: Vanessa Hessler, Flavio Parenti, Daniele La Leggia, Natalia Wörner, Giulia Andò, Elisa di Eusanio, Ruth-Maria Kubitschek, Ilaria Spada.

