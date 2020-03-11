Chuck Norris Fans Celebrate His 80th Birthday On Twitter

Motion icon and all-around legendary man Chuck Norris is celebrating his 80th birthday right now… Or perhaps his birthday is celebrating him.

Born Carlos Ray Norris in Ryan, Oklahoma, the well-known martial artist and movie producer had a surprisingly melancholy childhood. His father was a drunk who would typically put his household in monetary disaster, inflicting Norris to exhibit introverted tendencies all through his youthful years – clearly a stark distinction from his action-packed profession as a no-nonsense ass-kicker later in life. He picked up the nickname “Chuck” whereas serving in the US Air Drive the place he started learning martial arts and shortly began educating karate. He ultimately turned the primary ever westerner to earn the rank of Eighth-degree black belt in taekwondo.

In 1972, Norris earned himself a long-term spot in Hollywood when he starred as Bruce Lee’s nemesis in The Manner of the Dragon, which went on to be Hong Kong’s highest-grossing movie of the yr. This helped him to attain roles in main motion pictures of the time, corresponding to A Drive of One, The Octagon, Sidekicks and High Canine. By the mid-80s, he was a licensed Hollywood motion star alongside such names as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, main him on the trail to his highly-successful tv sequence Walker, Texas Ranger in 1993.

However circling again to his birthday, and followers flocked to Twitter right now to have a good time it

After all, in newer instances, the web has immortalized Norris with exaggerated “details” and jokes about his toughness and masculinity, additional increasing on the already unbelievable legacy of the star. His appearances in movies started to wane by the 2000s, although he did present up in The Expendables 2, a movie he tried to demand be PG-13. He didn’t get his method, although, which could assist clarify why he didn’t make an look within the third flick within the sequence.

Extra lately, Norris has starred in a handful of commercials for firms like QuikTrip and Toyota. At 80 years of age, it’s exhausting accountable him for settling down. He may most likely nonetheless strangle you with a cordless telephone, although.

Comfortable birthday, Chuck Norris!