Christopher Plummer prioritizes ‘All the money in the world’ to the life of his grandson

In 1973, young John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) is kidnapped in the streets of Rome, and his captors ask for a ransom of 17 million dollars. From then on his mother will begin a desperate fight to get the young man’s grandfather, the oil magnate Jean Paul Getty (Christopher Plummer), one of the richest men in the world, pay the ransom. Getty refuses to pay a single penny for his grandson, but orders his henchman, dealer Fletcher Chace (Mark Wahlberg), to try to rescue him.

Christopher Plummer’s commission to Mark Wahlberg

All the Money in the World is the film adaptation of the novel Painfully Rich: The Outrageous Fortunes and Misfortunes of the Heirs of J. Paul Getty, written by John Pearson. Ridley Scott was in charge of directing this film based on real events, which was released the same year that the American director released Alien: Covenant (2017).

The cast was led by Michelle Williams y Mark Wahlberg, but the most prominent role for critics was the one he played Christopher Plummer. Getting into the skin of Jean Paul Getty, was nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actor category.

All the Money in the World. EE.UU., 2017. Drama. 132 min. Dir.: Ridley Scott. Int.: Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg, Christopher Plummer, Romain Duris, Charlie Plummer, Timothy Hutton, Charlie Shotwell, Andrea Piedimonte.

