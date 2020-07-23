Christina Hendricks returns as criminal leader in the third season of ‘Good Girls’

She became known worldwide for her Joan Holloway in Mad Men But Christina Hendricks has over twenty years of television roles. On Sunday July 26 we can see her in her most recent project, Good girls (Good Girls), which premieres its third season on Netflix. We take advantage of the appointment with the streaming platform to review your career on the small screen.

Hendricks was first seen on television in 1999, the year in which he participated in two fictions: the MTV anthology of youth relationships Undressed and Sorority, a television short in which he shared scenes with who would be his partner years later in Mad Men, January Jones. At minute 1.15 you can see Jones as the main member of a university brotherhood and at 5.46 Christina appears.

Between 2000 and 2007, he participated in numerous series with episodic roles of shorter or longer duration. Due to the importance of the role it played or the importance of fiction, the titles that stand out the most are Beggars and Choosers (2000-2001), Tru Calling (2004), Kevin Hill (2004-2005), Cold Case (2005) and Las Vegas (2006).

The great changes in his career were about to take place. In 2007 two sweet projects came into his hands. On the one hand, was part of the series Life, a series that would bring together a successful cast if we consider that the protagonist, Damian Lewis would be the greatest mystery of the captivating Homeland (2011-2014). In this NBC production Hendricks played the second wife of Charlie’s father (Lewis). Also went through fiction Sarah Shahi (The Rookie, Person of Interest). But the big jump came with the opportunity of a lifetime, Mad Men.

The most famous television advertising agency brought Christina Hendricks numerous joys. Was winner for two consecutive years of Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and garnered no less than six Emmy nominations in the same category.

Combining filming and after finishing the AMC series he added to his resume The body of crime (2011), Another Period (2015-2016), Hap and Leonard (2016) and various animation dubs in American Dad, Rick and Morty and Robot Chicken.

Christina Hendricks’ television consecration

After being the head of secretaries for Sterling Cooper, Christina has chosen to choose roles that are very different from each other, confirming her versatility and acting ability. So, since 2017 it is Elizabeth Bradshaw, the vice president of an oil company in Tin Star, fiction in which he brings Tim Roth upside down due to his professional activity.

In 2018 it assumed a significant risk by participate in the Amazon Prime Video anthology series The Romanoffs. Although his partner would also appear in Mad Men, John Slattery, they did not share an episode. The starring Hendricks mixes reality and fiction to unsuspected limits in a disturbing filming of a film about the Romanov family.

His present is linked to a very special project. Is about Good girls (Good Girls), the NBC production distributed by Netflix globally. Through the eyes of Beth Boland, mother of four and housewife who has been forced to reinvent herself upon discovering that her husband was cheating on her. Her life changes radically when she becomes the leader of a Michigan mothers group who, plagued by difficulties in his life, they end up mounting a kind of criminal gang.

The third installment, which is released on Netflix on Sunday, July 26, (ATTENTION SPOILERS) the story continues after Beth killed Rio. In a shorter season due to the break from filming forced by the coronavirus crisis, we will pass 11 episodes discovering how girls face their new situation. With the criminal leader out of the game, each of them will start a new job under Agent Turner’s attention. If you haven’t seen it yet, this is a good time to get hooked because lNBC has confirmed a fourth season of the series..

