Christina Applegate: “I went through confinement eating pizza and pasta”

He is happy to have earned his second nomination for a Emmy for his starring role in the Netflix series Dead to me , the sixth of her career, as she began winning in 2003 for a guest-starring role on Friends . But at the same time, Christina Applegate is saddened by the news that the third season will be the last. However, what currently seems to disturb the beautiful 48-year-old blonde is her family life. The Hollywood-born interpreter despairs when she sees the wonderful lives of many on Instagram and cannot bring order to hers. Applegate has been confined to her Los Angeles home for five months with her husband, Dutch musician Martyn LeNoble, and their daughter Sadie Grace.













The protagonist of the series ‘Dead to me’ would like her friends to be honored on Instagram, like her, who does not show photos of an ideal life

How have these months of being at home been for you?

Hard. I have a 9 year old daughter and dealing with her online classes was quite difficult. I was leaving all the time in his classes and I am not like my character in Dead to me. I do not yell or insult. He only told her that he had to study and she refused. It was exasperating.

What was your daily routine like?

I would have loved to have had a routine and a schedule. Nearby I have a small desk that I bought for my daughter where the schedule for Tuesday is still posted. That’s been there since the first Tuesday of the quarantine, but it didn’t work. We carried it as best we could, moment by moment, day by day, and everything happened to not go crazy …

Just like everyone …

As it is. I know we were all in this together. I didn’t follow Zoom yoga classes or take pictures of my healthy dishes. It was just one disaster after another. Everything happened to survive.

Many people have learned to cope with anxiety. But that has not been the case, I deduce …



Not at all. I felt the same as the others. I was enough to feed my daughter and entertain her without losing my mind. I no longer have mechanisms to deal with the unmanageable. This is what is happening in the world, there is a lot of fear and uncertainty. It is very difficult to be able to process everything.









Do you envy your friends who get along?

Clear. He would have to learn to better cope with everything that the coronavirus entails. If you look at my friends’ Instagrams, they all had a wonderful time. They did yoga, they cooked, their children did their homework … I spent the confinement eating pizza and pasta and I gained a lot of weight. Every day I woke up thinking about doing things better, but when I realized it, I had spent the day talking on the phone. If they had graded me at school for how I have handled the confinement, they would have given me a failure.

This sincerity is not common in movie stars.

It is true. I see photos of people on their walks on Instagram. They show you the flowers they have seen in passing, and I can’t stop to look at them. The only thing I think about is the weight of all this, the lives that have been lost, in their poor families. But I have to improve and take care of myself more. I would have to dance in the garden. I have hardly been out of the house since before the schools closed and I have not been shopping. I have not been close to any other human beings other than those who live with me during all this time.









Do you think it is healthier to show yourself that way than to try to look perfect?

The truth is that when we began the quarantine many people I know uploaded to Instagram their perfect hours for their children and the perfect meals that they prepared for them. That made me feel very bad, but anyway I put what was happening to me in my account, which is private, that is, only my friends can see it. And I said: “I can’t understand how you are doing so well.” And immediately I began to receive private messages from my friends who told me that the same thing happened to them. I proposed that they say it on their Instagram accounts, that they be honored, because I needed to feel that I was not alone in this. I believe in honesty. In 2008, when I had a double mastectomy, I did not hide it, and although I was in a lot of pain because of what had happened to me, I shared it with people and started a foundation because it was a way of letting women know that they passed through Just as it was good to feel that way when you have to live those kinds of experiences.

What do you miss most about precoronavirus life?









Taking my daughter to school and to her dance classes. Working in your school library, which is my favorite place. I miss my friends, hugs and things like that.







