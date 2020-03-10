Christian Keyes Joins NBC Drama Pilot ‘At That Age’; Rita Angel Taylor Books ‘La Brea’

EXCLUSIVE: In Contempt alum Christian Keyes is ready as a collection common in At That Age, NBC’s ensemble drama pilot from Carla Banks-Waddles, Malcolm D. Lee, Debra Martin Chase and Common Tv. Written by Banks-Waddles, At That Age is an exploration of an African-American household’s legacy. After the Cooper household’s golden baby suffers a catastrophic occasion, seven members of the family face a foundational shift, make life-altering selections and take care of deep secrets and techniques coming to mild. Keyes will play Jabari Patterson, Samantha’s youthful brother. Keyes was the lead in BET’s courtroom drama In Contempt and performed important recurring characters on Fox’s 9-1-1 and Amazon’s The Boys. He can subsequent be seen on the upcoming seasons of Bounce TV’s Saints and Sinners and BET’s The Household Enterprise. He’s repped by TCA Mgmt and Macro Administration.

Rita Angel Taylor (Sunnyside Up) has booked a collection common position reverse Natalie Zea, Michael Raymond-James and Jon Seda within the high-concept drama pilot La Brea, from author David Appelbaum, Keshet Studios and Common Tv. In La Brea, written by Appelbaum and directed by Thor Freudenthal, when an enormous sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a household in half, separating mom (Zea) and son from father (Michael Raymond-James) and daughter (Zyra Gorecki). When a part of the household discover themselves in an unexplainable primeval world alongside a disparate group of strangers, they need to work to outlive and uncover the thriller of the place they’re and if there’s a manner again residence. Taylor will play Lilly Castillo, Veronica’s a lot youthful sister and Aaron’s different daughter. Taylor’s earlier credit embody recurring roles on Sunnyside Up and Academics. She is repped by Knight Gentle Leisure and Paradigm Expertise Company.