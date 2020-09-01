Chris Evans’ niece has’ An exceptional gift ‘

Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man who has to raise a child prodigy, his energetic niece Mary (Mckenna grace), in a coastal town in Florida. Frank’s plans for Mary to have a normal school life are ruined when the seven-year-old’s math skills begin to attract the attention of Frank’s formidable mother, Evelyn (Lindsay duncan), whose plans for his granddaughter threaten to separate Frank and Mary.

Octavia Spencer, luxury reinforcement

A special gift was one of the two films, along with New York song, which hit the big screen in 2017 under the direction of Marc Webb. Chris Evans was in charge of leading a cast in which the presence of Octavia spencer, who worked for the second time with the Boston actor, with whom he had already shared a cast in Snowpiercer (2013).

Gifted. USA, 2017. Drama. 101 min. Dir .: Marc Webb. Int .: Chris Evans, Jenny Slate, Octavia Spencer, Lindsay Duncan, Mckenna Grace, Keir O’Donnell, John Finn.

