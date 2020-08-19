Chris Evans, Kim Basinger’s last hope in ‘Cellular’

Ryan (Chris Evans) is a carefree young man who one day receives a call from Jessica Martin (Kim Basinger), a woman who tells him that she has been kidnapped and that they will kill her very soon if no one manages to free her. Furthermore, her captors, led by Ethan (.Jason Statham), they are also looking for her husband and son. She needs help, but she doesn’t know where she is and the cell phone’s batteries are not going to last forever, so everything becomes a race against time.

Jason Statham acts as a villain

After starting his film career as a director with two sequels, Homecoming 2: Lost in San Francisco (1996) and Final destination 2 (2003), David R. Ellis added his third project with Cellular. This action thriller is born from a story of Larry Cohen scripted by Chris Morgan, which premiered with this film and later became the author of the scripts for the third to eighth installments of Fast & Furious.

When he was beginning to emerge as an actor in Hollywood, before entering the marvel universe, first as the Human Torch of Fantastic 4 and later as Captain America, Chris Evans was one of the protagonists of Cellular. She shared head of cast with the also model. Kim Basinger, which in the film’s plot is kidnapped by the character of Jason Statham, who this time plays the role of villain.

Just a year after being released Cellular arrived at the box office London: Dark Obsession (2005), where Chris Evans, Jason Statham and Jessica Biel they shared a project again, then under the direction of Hunter Richards.

Cellular. EE.UU., 2004. Thriller. 94 min. Dir.: David R. Ellis. Int.: Kim Basinger, Chris Evans, Jason Statham, William H. Macy, Noah Emmerich, Jessica Biel, Valerie Cruz, Matt McColm, Richard Burgi.

