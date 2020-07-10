Chilling adventures of Sabrina, canceled by surprise on Netflix

The scholars of The chilling adventures of Sabrina they must assume that their witchcraft classes will end shortly. Netflix has canceled the series Straddling teen drama and horror: The fourth season set for the end of 2020 will be the last.

Unlike recent series like

Ozark

,

Lucifer

,

Dead to me The The Kominsky method

, the platform had not made it known to the public that this fourth part would be the farewell. Therefore, it is not clear if its creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, had planned it to be the final closure or if he had to improvise upon receiving the decision by Netflix.









For now, those involved have reacted on social networks. Kiernan Shipka, who plays Sabrina Spellman, has said a short but enthusiastic: “The final part. Come on, witches! ” Aguirre-Sacasa, on the other hand, wanted to reflect on the work carried out: “Very proud of this series, very grateful to all who have worked on it”.





The chilling adventures of Sabrina It is based on the comic written by Aguirre-Sacasa himself and published from October 2014. It was a more adult and terrifying update in code of the character that first appeared in the comics of Archie in 1962, he ended up having his own comic and a television series that marked the end of the nineties with Sabrina, things of witches (1996-2003).

Warner Bros originally developed the current project for The CW channel as a spin-off from Riverdale, the current television adaptation of Archie with whom he shares a universe of comics (Archie lives in Riverdale and Sabrina lives in the nearby town of Greendale where the supernatural is the norm). When Netflix showed interest in the project, they chose to sell The chilling adventures of Sabrina there because, in addition, they assured the production of two seasons.









Membership on Netflix, however, will have marked the total number of episodes for this version of Sabrina. The first season had 11 episodes, the second was made up of nine and the third and fourth will have had eight each. In total, the series has had 36 episodes.

Riverdale, by contrast, has been on the CW for four seasons and has aired 76 episodes., having had an initial season of 13 episodes and then receiving requests for 22 episodes per season, although the fourth had to settle for 19 because the coronavirus stopped filming and the last three could not be shot. The fifth season is also on the way.

This cancellation of Sabrina confirms an open secret: On Netflix, except if you are an audience phenomenon like Stranger things or La casa de papel, they prefer to close the stories after three or four seasons and thus focus on creating new titles.

















