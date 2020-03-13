‘Chernobyl’ & ‘The Virtues’ Dominate BPG Awards; ‘Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa Named Breakthrough Star

Chernobyl and The Virtues have been the massive winners on the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards in London on Friday.

Chernobyl, the Sister Photos collection for Sky and HBO on the Soviet nuclear catastrophe, received Finest Drama Collection, whereas author Craig Mazin took dwelling Finest Author, beating Fleabag scribe Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Shane Meadows’ Channel Four present The Virtues claimed the prize for Finest Single Drama/Mini-Collection, whereas Stephen Graham received Finest Actor for his efficiency as an alcoholic man haunted by his previous. The award was additionally recognition of Graham’s work in Line Of Obligation and A Christmas Carol.

Different winners included Fleabag for Finest Comedy and For Sama for Finest Single Documentary/Mini-Collection, whereas two-time Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson was named Finest Actress for BBC drama Elizabeth is Lacking.

The awards, that are voted on by UK tv, radio and media journalists, additionally acknowledged actor Ncuti Gatwa. The star of Netflix drama Intercourse Training received the BPG Breakthrough Award.

Beneath are the winners and nominees in full:

Finest Single Documentary/Mini-Collection

WINNER: For Sama

Jade: The Actuality Star Who Modified Britain

Leaving Neverland

The Brexit Storm: Laura Kuenssberg’s Inside Story

Finest Documentary Collection

Damien Lewis: Spy Wars

Seven Worlds, One Planet

Highlight on the Troubles: A Secret Historical past

WINNER: Thatcher: A Very British Revolution

The Restore Store

BPG Breakthrough Award

Erin Doherty – The Crown

WINNER: Ncuti Gatwa – Intercourse Training

Youssef Kerkour – Dwelling/Felony/Intercourse Training/Gavin and Stacey Christmas Particular

Finest Single Drama/Mini-Collection

Catherine the Nice

Elizabeth is Lacking

Guilt

WINNER: The Virtues

Finest Leisure

WINNER: The Graham Norton Present

Michael McIntyre’s Massive Present

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK

Taskmaster

Finest Drama Collection

WINNER: Chernobyl

Giri/Haji

The Seize

World on Fireplace

Years and Years

BPG Jury Prize

Michael Apted, director, the Up Collection

Radio Programme of the 12 months

WINNER: Hooked: The Surprising Addicts

In Our Time

Soul Music

The Life Scientific

UK Podcast of the 12 months

WINNER: Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

Intrigue: Tunnel 21

The Solar King

Audio Presenter of the 12 months

Dave Berry

George Apanga aka George The Poet

Paddy O’ Connell

Roman Kemp

WINNER: Samira Ahmed

Finest Comedy

Brassic

Derry Women Collection 2

WINNER: Fleabag

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Particular

Mum

Finest Actress

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Lesley Manville – Mum/World on Fireplace

WINNER: Glenda Jackson – Elizabeth is Lacking

Suranne Jones – Gentleman Jack

Finest Actor

Andrew Scott – Fleabag/Black Mirror

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Ncuti Gatwa – Intercourse Training

WINNER: Stephen Graham – The Virtues/Line of Obligation/A Christmas Carol

Finest Author

WINNER: Craig Mazin – Chernobyl

Jack Thorne – His Darkish Supplies/The Virtues

Joe Barton – Giri/Haji

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Russell T Davies – Years and Years

Harvey Lee Lifetime Contribution to Broadcasting Award

Moira Stuart, broadcaster and presenter