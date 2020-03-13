‘Chernobyl’ & ‘The Virtues’ Dominate BPG Awards; ‘Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa Named Breakthrough Star

Chernobyl and The Virtues have been the massive winners on the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards in London on Friday.
Chernobyl, the Sister Photos collection for Sky and HBO on the Soviet nuclear catastrophe, received Finest Drama Collection, whereas author Craig Mazin took dwelling Finest Author, beating Fleabag scribe Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Shane Meadows’ Channel Four present The Virtues claimed the prize for Finest Single Drama/Mini-Collection, whereas Stephen Graham received Finest Actor for his efficiency as an alcoholic man haunted by his previous. The award was additionally recognition of Graham’s work in Line Of Obligation and A Christmas Carol.
Different winners included Fleabag for Finest Comedy and For Sama for Finest Single Documentary/Mini-Collection, whereas two-time Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson was named Finest Actress for BBC drama Elizabeth is Lacking.
The awards, that are voted on by UK tv, radio and media journalists, additionally acknowledged actor Ncuti Gatwa. The star of Netflix drama Intercourse Training received the BPG Breakthrough Award.
Beneath are the winners and nominees in full:
Finest Single Documentary/Mini-Collection
WINNER: For Sama
Jade: The Actuality Star Who Modified Britain
Leaving Neverland
The Brexit Storm: Laura Kuenssberg’s Inside Story
Finest Documentary Collection
Damien Lewis: Spy Wars
Seven Worlds, One Planet
Highlight on the Troubles: A Secret Historical past
WINNER: Thatcher: A Very British Revolution
The Restore Store
BPG Breakthrough Award
Erin Doherty – The Crown
WINNER: Ncuti Gatwa – Intercourse Training
Youssef Kerkour – Dwelling/Felony/Intercourse Training/Gavin and Stacey Christmas Particular
Finest Single Drama/Mini-Collection
Catherine the Nice
Elizabeth is Lacking
Guilt
WINNER: The Virtues
Finest Leisure
WINNER: The Graham Norton Present
Michael McIntyre’s Massive Present
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK
Taskmaster
Finest Drama Collection
WINNER: Chernobyl
Giri/Haji
The Seize
World on Fireplace
Years and Years
BPG Jury Prize
Michael Apted, director, the Up Collection
Radio Programme of the 12 months
WINNER: Hooked: The Surprising Addicts
In Our Time
Soul Music
The Life Scientific
UK Podcast of the 12 months
WINNER: Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
Intrigue: Tunnel 21
The Solar King
Audio Presenter of the 12 months
Dave Berry
George Apanga aka George The Poet
Paddy O’ Connell
Roman Kemp
WINNER: Samira Ahmed
Finest Comedy
Brassic
Derry Women Collection 2
WINNER: Fleabag
Gavin and Stacey Christmas Particular
Mum
Finest Actress
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Lesley Manville – Mum/World on Fireplace
WINNER: Glenda Jackson – Elizabeth is Lacking
Suranne Jones – Gentleman Jack
Finest Actor
Andrew Scott – Fleabag/Black Mirror
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Ncuti Gatwa – Intercourse Training
WINNER: Stephen Graham – The Virtues/Line of Obligation/A Christmas Carol
Finest Author
WINNER: Craig Mazin – Chernobyl
Jack Thorne – His Darkish Supplies/The Virtues
Joe Barton – Giri/Haji
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Russell T Davies – Years and Years
Harvey Lee Lifetime Contribution to Broadcasting Award
Moira Stuart, broadcaster and presenter
