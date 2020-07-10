Charlize Theron’s ‘the old guard’ hits Netflix

The high temperatures ask us for a break these summer days and you want to stay at home watching our favorite platforms with a snack. As expected, Netflix is ​​ahead of our wishes and has found lA perfect movie to hook us for almost two hours of pure action.

So that, From Friday July 10, we can enjoy The old guard, the latest premiere of the platform that combines fast-paced sequences with its right fantasy point. And to achieve this, the streaming platform has put the project at the forefront of a guarantee of success in the genre, Charlize Theron.

The movie directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights, The Secret Life of Bees) presents us with a secret and close-knit group of four mercenaries with a mysterious ability that prevents them from dying. Together, they have spent centuries fighting to protect the world from mortals under the command of a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron). But when they hire the team to carry out an emergency mission They find a new immortal, Nile (Kiki Layne), whom they recruit. Thereafter his extraordinary abilities are exposed and pursued. Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne) will have to help the group to eradicate the threat of those who try to replicate and make profitable their power at any cost.

The argument of The old guard is inspired by the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández, a trend that is succeeding on the platform. Netflix already accumulates several titles that adapt comics as is the case of the series The Umbrella Academy, Locke & Key and The warrior nun or the movie Tyler Rake and now again look for success with this format.

The key to the film is the contradictory sensation of the characters typical of superhero cinema. On the one hand, they have assumed heroic behavior and respond to the threats presented to them, but on the other, they are tired of the constant resignations that their lifestyle and immortality entail. But of course, as Spiderman’s Uncle Ben would say: “Great power carries great responsibility.”

Along with Charlize Theron and Kiki Lane they also appear in the film Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin), Luca Marinelli (The solitude of prime numbers), Matthias Schoenaerts (French suite), Harry Melling (Dudley Dursley at the factory Harry Potter), From Veronica Ngo (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Strange Doctor), those who carry out this story between action movies and superheroes in which fight scenes abound and that discover us that, in some cases, having power is not infallible.

The great Netflix signings

In recent years, the platform has built its batteries with the quality of its productions and is counting on big names established in the audiovisual industry. Thus, we have been able to see works by directors such as Martin Scorsese (the Irish) The Alfonso Cuaron (Roma), which have carried titles under the protection of Netflix until the Oscar race.

It is also achieving a lot of pull with the actors who confirm their projects with the streaming giant. They have already released their works Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Meryl Streep, Chris Hemsworth y Adam Sandler, but seeing the success of these productions the list will not stop expanding.

In The old guard the turn is for the Oscar-winning Charlize Theron (Best Actress for Monster in 2004), which gets into the skin of Andy, a role for which he hardly used a stunt double, but he is not the only popular face on the film. Chiwetel Eijofor, nominated for Best Actor for his Solomon Northup, star of 12 years of slavery in 2014, he also appeared in the last Netflix premiere.

