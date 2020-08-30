‘C’est la vie’, a very special wedding

A luxury wedding in an 18th-century French castle is getting out of hand. The main manager is Max (Jean-Pierre Bacri) a wedding planner who on this occasion faces a high standing celebration in no less than a castle. Everything seems to be perfectly orchestrated for the event to be a success: waiters, orchestra, menu, DJ and floral decoration, but every moment obstacles arise that make the result border on the catastrophic.

Laughter assured

C’est la Fri It was the sixth film that the inseparable Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano brought to the big screen. The French filmmakers, who triumphed and became especially known for Untouchable (2011), starring François Cluzet and Omar syThey also worked as scriptwriters in the feature film that is broadcast today on television.

Jean-Pierre Bacri was the great protagonist of C’est la Fri, leading a tremendously funny cast, who play a very peculiar group of employees. Suzanne Clément, Gilles Lellouche or Jean-Paul Rouve they stand out in a template that fits perfectly with the large number of gags that cause laughter and fun in the viewer.

Le sens de la fête. Fran., 2017. Comedy. 115 min. Dir .: Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano. Int .: Jean-Pierre Bacri, Vincent Macaigne, Kévin Azaïs, Eye Haidara, Suzanne Clément, Gilles Lellouche, Judith Chemla, Jean-Paul Rouve.

