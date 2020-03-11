‘Central Park’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Musical-Comedy Toon Takes Manhattan

The inaugural trailer for the Apple TV+ toon Central Park kicks off with a musical salute to the Manhattan landmark, however issues quickly flip sinister: One rich Manhattanite has plans for that “patch of dust and weeds.”

‘Central Park’

Apple TV+



Stated curmudgeon is Betsy (Stanley Tucci), who wears a canine in a child provider on her chest and schemes to purchase Central Park to “do the largest actual property deal within the historical past of the world.” (Cue maniacal evil laughter.) The collection tells the story of a how a household of caretakers who dwell and work within the park find yourself saving it — and principally the world. Watch the trailer above.

Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Josh Gad additionally star.

Developed at 20th TV, Central Park hails from Bob’s Burgers creator/EP Loren Bouchard, who co-wrote it with Bob’s Burgers govt producer Nora Smith and Gad. Followers of that long-running Fox toon will discover sure animation similarities.

Bouchard and Gad govt produce alongside Brillstein Leisure Companions, with Smith serving as consulting producer. Kevin Larsen, who performed a key position in getting the challenge collectively, is a producer.

AppleTV+ landed the collection a yr in the past this week after a heated bidding struggle amongst three main streamers. It gave Central Park a two-season, 26-episode, straight-to-series order.