Celine Dion’s Illness Leading to Postponement of Two Shows Not Related to Coronavirus

Celine Dion has examined harmful for the coronavirus, nevertheless has been compelled to postpone two displays after falling unwell with a “frequent chilly.”

The 51-year-old singer apologised in a press launch on her Fb net web page as she revealed docs had instructed her to leisure and recuperate, meaning she’s unable to perform at Capital One Enviornment in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday (March 11), and on the PPG Paints Enviornment in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Friday.

“I’m so sorry for disappointing my followers in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh,” she talked about. “I hope all people understands.”

The assertion went on to disclose that Celine had started affected by the “indicators of a normal chilly” on Monday night time time, after ending a six-show run inside the New York house.

“The indicators endured into Tuesday, and her docs instructed her to leisure for the next 5-7 days,” the assertion continued. “After testing her, the docs concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19.”

The Washington and Pittsburgh dates have been rescheduled until 16 and 18 November respectively.

