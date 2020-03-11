Celine Dion Tested For Coronavirus After Displaying Symptoms – Hollywood News

Celine Dion is the latest film star to be examined for Coronavirus after displaying chilly indicators that had her in fear that she might have contracted the presumably deadly sickness.

Celine Dion, 51, examined detrimental for the Coronavirus. The legendary singer was examined for the sickness after displaying chilly indicators, nevertheless fortuitously, her evaluation was merely that of a typical chilly. “On Monday night time time, a day after ending a six-show run inside the New York house, Celine began feeling the indicators of a typical chilly,” a message on the singer’s Fb internet web page be taught. “The indicators persevered into Tuesday, and her docs instructed her to rest for the following 5-7 days. After testing her, the docs concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19.”

For the sake of her properly being, though, Celine will nonetheless spend the following quite a few days resting, which meant she wanted to cancel two upcoming reveals on her COURAGE world tour. Her Wednesday, March 11 current at Capital One Enviornment in Washington D.C. was moved to Nov. 16, 2020, whereas her Friday March 13 current in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Enviornment was rescheduled to Nov. 18, 2020. “I’m so sorry for disappointing my followers in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh,” Celine said in a press launch. “I hope all people understands.” With the cancellation of these two reveals, Celine can have virtually two weeks to rest sooner than her tour resumes on March 24 in Denver, Colorado.

As a result of the number of Coronavirus cases within the USA rise, celebrities have been taken principal precautions to protect their properly being. Whereas many have been carrying face masks whereas touring on airplanes, quite a few have moreover cancelled dwell reveals. The Coachella Music Competitors was even postponed until October!

Stephen Curry was moreover examined for Coronavirus, nevertheless his outcomes had been moreover detrimental, and it was revealed that he was merely battling a nasty case of the flu. Within the meantime, Katie Couric made the selection to self-quarantine after coming into contact with anyone who examined constructive for the sickness. You really can certainly not be too cautious!