‘Celebrity Race Across The World’: Production Postponed On Studio Lambert’s BBC Adventure Format

EXCLUSIVE: Movie star Race Across The World is the most recent worldwide format to have been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Production has been postponed on the BBC One collection, which was set to start out filming subsequent month. The present is produced by All3Media-backed Undercover Boss producer Studio Lambert.

The six-part international journey format is a celeb spin-off of Studio Lambert’s Race Across The World. The unique present returned for its second season on BBC Two earlier this month as manufacturing had already completed earlier than the virus hit.

Movie star Race Across The World follows 4 celebrities who race with a member of the family or pal across the globe with out the usage of planes or any trappings of modern-day life. They’re stripped of all mod-cons, together with smartphones, the web or bank cards, and need to depend on their very own expertise with a purpose to succeed. The solely factor they do have is the money equal of a one-way airfare to their ultimate vacation spot.

The collection was ordered final October by David Brindley, the BBC’s former Head of Commissioning, In style Factual and Factual Leisure, who left the broadcaster to run ITV-backed manufacturing firm Twofour, and BBC director of content material Charlotte Moore.

The postponement, telegraphed by Deadline final week, is just not a shock given it’s the most high-profile British tv venture that entails forged transferring round a world hit by COVID-19. There at the moment are over 100,000 worldwide circumstances of the virus with over 4,000 confirmed deaths.

Deadline revealed final week that British broadcasters together with the BBC, ITV, Channel Four and Channel 5 had put collectively an inventory of at-risk reveals and had been making choices whether or not to go forward with tasks.

“Movie star Race Across the World entails contestants travelling throughout quite a few completely different nations, and provided that official recommendation in relation to particular nations is regularly altering in keeping with the unfold of Covid-19, Studio Lambert has determined to delay manufacturing on this collection in session with and supported by the BBC. We’ll proceed to evaluate all productions on a case by case foundation following the most recent information and recommendation from the Overseas Workplace, World Well being Organisation and Public Well being England,” a BBC spokeswoman advised Deadline.