Celebrity Bake Off line up: Who are the contestants of 2020 and when does it start?

Film star Bake Off is once more as a result of the much-loved current welcomes well-known faces into the tent.

Yearly The Good Film star Bake Off airs in help of Stand As a lot as Most cancers with a bunch of celebrities collaborating.

As customary, Sandi Toksvig, Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will will help the contestants as they struggle their hand at baking.

Right here is all the items you may know.

When is The Good Film star Bake Off for Stand Up To Most cancers on TV?

The film star mannequin of GBBO begins on Tuesday, March 10 at 8pm.

It’s the first of 5 episodes that may air on Channel 4.



Who’re the celebrities collaborating in GBBO this 12 months?

The first episode will welcome comedians Russell Howard and Jenny Eclair into the tent.

Louis Theroux might even take part along with Love Island star and basketball participant Ovie Soko.

In line with RadioTimes the the rest of the street up is as follows:

Episode 2 – James Buckley, Patsy Palmer, Richard Dreyfuss, Scarlett Moffatt

Episode 3 – Caroline Quentin, Joel Dommett, Johanna Konta, Tan France

Episode 4 – Alex Jones, Alison Hammond, James Blunt, Joe Sugg

Episode 5 – Carol Vorderman, Kelly Brook, Mo Gilligan, Rob Rinder

The Good Film star Bake Off For Stand Up To Most cancers airs on Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.