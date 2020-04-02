TELEVISION

Celebrities & Politicians are Feeling Proud of Indian Air Force

April 2, 2020
After the information of the Indian Air Force (IAF) operation at 3:30 am throughout the road of management. The Indian Authorities offers the reply to the Terror Assault occurred in Pulwama by which greater than 40 Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel had been killed. The Strike was carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) within the early hours of this morning, 12 Mirage 2000 jets had been used on this Strike to focus on and destroy terrorist camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group in Pakistan.

The sturdy response has been seen in on social media, many Politicians have tweeted their response, in addition to many celebrities, confirmed there proud on Indian Air Force by tweets.

Movie Star Reactions:-

 

 

 

 

 

Politicians Reactions:-

 

 

 

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

