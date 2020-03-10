Cedric Alexander Shares Frustrated Tweet Referencing RAW Loss

RAW Well-known particular person Cedric Alexander has beforehand shared his frustrations alongside along with his current spot inside the agency. Following his matchup last night in direction of current WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss, Alexander as quickly as as soon as extra took to Twitter to duplicate on how WWE is using him.

Importing a Gif from an episode of The Simpsons, it showcases Abraham Simpson strolling proper right into a room, recognizing his grandson, Bart, and immediately turning spherical, taking his hat, and strolling out. He accompanied the Gif with a single hashtag: “#RAW”.

His partner, All Elite Wrestling’s Big Swole, responded to his message. Seemingly sharing her husband’s frustration, she replied, “Whew the mess of all of it”.

Cedric Alexander’s Frustration

Last 12 months, Cedric Alexander was involved in a high-profile rivalry with AJ Sorts. The two have been feuding over the WWE United States Championship, which Sorts held on the time. Their feud would culminate with Sorts rising victorious over Alexander finally September’s Battle of Champions current.

It has been beforehand reported that Vince McMahon allegedly doesn’t see any value in Alexander. It’s worth noting that Alexander hasn’t gained a matchup on Monday Night RAW since his Battle of Champions match.

Cedric Alexander has beforehand taken to Twitter to vent his frustrations. He beforehand shared a tweet that be taught “Irritated is an understatement.” This message, first shared on February 12, stays to be pinned to the best of his Twitter profile.