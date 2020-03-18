‘CBS This Morning’ To Move To Ed Sullivan Theater As Coronavirus Precaution

CBS This Morning will begin originating from the Ed Sullivan Theater on Thursday because the community tries to diversify areas of its productions within the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater is the house of The Late Present With Stephen Colbert, which has suspended manufacturing within the wake of issues over the unfold of the virus.

In a observe to staffers on Wednesday, CBS Information President Susan Zirinsky stated that ViacomCBS briefly is shifting New York operations out of the Broadcast Middle/555 Constructing, a transfer that applies not simply to the information division however sports activities and WCBS-TV, amongst others.

The crew of The Late Present with Stephen Colbert will deal with technical operations for the morning present.

On Monday, CBS Information stated that six workers examined optimistic for coronavirus, together with Seth Doane, its correspondent in Rome.

“Lots of you’ve gotten requested about our colleagues who’re sick,” Zirinsky wrote. “We’re all deeply involved about those that have contracted COVID-19 and pondering of them as they get better. We’ve not had any confirmed instances past what we shared on Monday, though we await the outcomes of some extra exams. As we’ve got stated, the individuals who examined optimistic all labored intently collectively in a single unit.”

CBS Information first reported final week that two workers examined optimistic for the coronavirus, forcing the closure of CBS Broadcast Middle because it was deep-cleaned. Then restrictions had been put in place on which workers could be allowed entry to the power.

In her observe, Zirinsky stated that 60 Minutes and Sunday Morning could have new parts for his or her broadcasts on Sunday however that the segments can be edited off the New York information campus and delivered to its Washington location. The weekend CBS Night Information will originate from Dallas, after having situated in Los Angeles final weekend.

The corporate is also prohibiting workers from shifting between areas and bureaus as a precaution.

“The logistics of those actions could also be troublesome, however by being in separate areas we proceed to attenuate threat to all of our workers,” Zirinsky wrote. “Security is essential and that’s the paramount concern.”

