CBS Schedules Network Programming To Air In Place Of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

CBS has adjusted its programming schedule following the cancellation of the NCAA males’s basketball event, filling in with community programming, with each encore and authentic episodes, as a replacement. The event is amongst a slew of sporting, leisure and media-related occasions canceled because of the spreading coronavirus.

Most notably, the community will air authentic episodes of Hawaii 5-O on Friday, March 27 at 9 PM with the collection finale following at 9 PM, Friday, April 3. Authentic episodes of MacGyver will air Friday, March 27 and Friday, April Three at Eight PM, and an authentic episode of Blue Bloods will air Friday, April Three at 10 PM.

CBS Daytime programming on beforehand scheduled sport days will air as scheduled. The Value Is Proper and Let’s Make A Deal will air encore shows, whereas The Younger and the Stressed, The Daring and the Stunning and The Discuss will all air authentic episodes.

The 68-team males’s event was set to kick off March 17 and March 18 with play-in video games in Dayton, OH, the primary of 13 cities internet hosting video games this yr. The event was being televised by CBS Sports activities and Turner as a part of their present 14-year $10.Eight billion rights deal.

The total schedule follows beneath.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

8:00-8:31 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (R)

8:31-9:01 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (R)

9:01-9:30 PM – MOM (R)

9:30-10:00 PM – BOB (HEARTS) ABISHOLA (R)

10:00-11:00 PM – TOMMY (R)

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

8:00-9:00 PM – MACGYVER (R)

9:00-10:00 PM – HAWAII FIVE-0 (R)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (R)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

8:00 – 9:00 PM – FBI (R)

9:00 – 10:00 PM – NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (R)

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

8:00-8:31 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (R)

8:31-9:01 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (R)

9:01-9:30 PM – MOM (R)

9:30-10:00 PM – THE NEIGHBORHOOD (R)

10:00-11:00 PM – FBI: MOST WANTED (R)

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

8:00-9:00 PM – MACGYVER (Authentic)

9:00-10:00 PM – HAWAII FIVE-0 (Authentic)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (R)

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

9:00-10:00 PM – 48 HOURS

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

8:00-9:00 PM – MACGYVER (Authentic)

9:00-10:00 PM – HAWAII FIVE-0 (Sequence Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (Authentic)