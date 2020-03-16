CBS News Correspondent Seth Doane Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Reports On His Experience In Quarantine In Rome

CBS News overseas correspondent Seth Doane examined constructive for the coronavirus, and on Monday reported from his dwelling in Rome the place he’s in quarantine.

“I began to have a little bit little bit of a cough that apprehensive me,” Doane defined on CBS This Morning. “For probably the most half I really feel OK. As we all know it is a lethal virus.”

He additional defined the signs — chest strain “as if in case you have executed a chest exercise,” a little bit little bit of a cough, comparatively gentle fever and a few “bizarre aches and pains in locations I’m not used to.”

“Truthfully I really feel like I’ve had colds and flus worse than this,” he mentioned.

He mentioned that “as quickly as I had discovered I had been uncovered to individuals who examined constructive,” he has been in lockdown in his dwelling. He mentioned that he hasn’t even left to take out the trash.

The present broadcast video of Doane having a check, as he described the procedures mandated by the corporate’s lockdown.

He mentioned that “this isn’t what I wish to be discussing on TV. This isn’t what I wish to be recognized for. I’m making an attempt to be open public and open as a result of I feel it’s important that we cease the unfold of this factor.” He mentioned that he has referred to as everybody he has been in touch with to induce them to take it critically and go into quarantine. “I took it very personally. The psychological half for me has been worst that the bodily half,” he mentioned.

Doane mentioned that his husband has examined detrimental and “we try to maintain a distance.”

CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King mentioned that six CBS News staff have been identified with the virus, together with Doane. The community has closed its CBS Broadcast Middle amenities, forcing manufacturing to maneuver to different areas.