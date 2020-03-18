CBS Launches ‘We’re All In This Together’ Campaign As Coronavirus Fears Continue

“By all of it, now we have one another. And it doesn’t matter what, we’re all on this collectively.” That’s the message in a brand new PSA from CBS aimed toward reaching a jittery public amid the coronavirus scare. Watch it above..

Stars from such sequence as Younger Sheldon, Hawaii 5-0, The Wonderful Race, FBI, Star Trek: Discovery, S.W.A.T., MacGyver and CBS Information exhibits supply some reassuring phrases within the minutelong clip.

The PSA options LL Cool J, Iain Armitage, Pauley Perrette, Phil Keoghan, Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, Alana De La Garza, Annie Potts, Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced, Ito Aghayere, David Lim, Raegan Revord, Olivia Lucy Philip, Matthew Hoffman, Michaela Watkins, Tristin Mays, Matt Prepare dinner, Medalion Rahimi, Julian McMahin, Roxy Sternberg and Katrina Legislation.

It arrives a day after ViacomCBS retailers MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Community, CMT and VH1 joined forces with the Advert Council for #AloneTogether, a nationwide marketing campaign to advertise security and unity within the coronavirus period.

