UPDATE: CBS’ Late Present with Stephen Colbert is becoming a member of its NBC late-night counterparts in suspending manufacturing. “The Late Show has postponed manufacturing on the three authentic episodes scheduled for subsequent week, which lead right into a beforehand scheduled hiatus,” the community mentioned in an announcement. “We are going to proceed to watch the scenario carefully with plans to return on Monday, March 30.”

PREVIOUS: With state of emergency declared in New York over the coronavirus pandemic, New York-based reveals have began to droop manufacturing. That features NBC’s late-night applications The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night time with Seth Meyers, and syndicated daytime talker The Wendy Williams Present. All three had beforehand introduced that they’d movie with no studio viewers over coronavirus issues.

NBC’s The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon will tape an authentic episode immediately, March 12, with out an viewers. Late Night time with Seth Meyers won’t tape an episode immediately and an encore episode will air. As an alternative, a brand new “Nearer Look” might be posted as a digital unique. You’ll be able to watch it beneath. In it, Meyers addresses the present shutting down.

Starting tomorrow, The Tonight Present and Late Night time will pause manufacturing by their beforehand deliberate hiatus, which was scheduled for the week of March 23.

“We are going to proceed to watch the scenario carefully and make selections about future reveals as we get nearer to the beginning of manufacturing,” NBC mentioned in an announcement.

The Wendy Williams producers knowledgeable the employees of the manufacturing shutdown Thursday afternoon:

To Our Devoted Wendy Present Workers:

The security and well-being of our staff is our prime precedence. Contemplating the present escalation of the Coronavirus, manufacturing might be placed on maintain, indefinitely. Nonetheless, the workplace will stay open so that you can decide up any supplies or private objects. Rather than reside reveals we are going to air repeats and we are going to proceed to watch the scenario with the CDC and metropolis officers to find out the very best time to return and produce reside reveals once more. Thanks for every part you do and please keep protected!