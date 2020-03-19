CBS Broadcast Center Closed Again; How CBS News Is Handling Ongoing Crisis

So I get up after tossing and turning all evening over the Coronavirus disaster, tune into CBS News This Morning, and there are hosts Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge standing within the pouring rain, the awning for the CBS Broadcast Center within the background. They’re speaking about how the constructing – the New York nerve heart for quite a few community and native newscasts – is shut once more for precautionary causes. Closed final week after folks started testing optimistic for COVID-19, the constructing started to reopen with skeleton crews, however now it’s closed once more. The native anchors reduce to LA-based Hermela Aregawi, who quarterbacked the newscast and launched quite a few CBS News This Morning journalists, all standing within the rain, in streets throughout New York.

Whereas it’s surreal to think about the CBS Broadcast Center has turn out to be a prop – WCBS-TV anchors Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson additionally did final evening’s native newscast in entrance of the constructing — leaning right into a cautious safety-first technique is comprehensible, and kudos to CBS News chief Susan Zirinsky and workforce for determining strikes that included shifting CBS This Morning to the close by Ed Sullivan Theater. It isn’t instantly clear when issues will start to really feel regular once more and the Broadcast Center shall be open, and each community is coping with the implications of getting the largest story hit dwelling. Right here is an inner memo Zirinsky despatched to workers final evening as she lauded her disaster workforce and illuminated the place all of the exhibits shall be based mostly for the close to future.

CBS NEWS CORONAVIRUS UPDATE #9 WEDNESDAY 3.18.20 11pm

Right this moment has been one other day of change. With so many divisions on the broadcast heart it was a prudent resolution by ViacomCBS to separate the entities. We’re doing every part we are able to in decreasing the general threat to staff. Normal Patton may need not been as much as this activity – however in 24 hours the hassle, coordination and laborious work is unparalleled. THANK YOU. Overlaying the complexity of the Covid-19 story in probably the most aggressive approach doable as journalists together with the strain factors of understanding our personal logistics is a balancing act. We’re working at growing new workflow programs that can assist us within the coming weeks. We’ve had nice help from Nancy Phillips and Phil Wiser and so many throughout the corporate.

Most essential, we proceed to debate with each EP, Supervisor and workers themselves when an sickness of any variety is reported. When crucial HR is taking acceptable motion.

THIS IS A REMINDER – IF YOU FEEL SICK, STAY HOME. IF YOU HAVE A FAMILY MEMBER THAT IS SICK STAY HOME!

The 524 W. 57th Road Foyer is now CLOSED.

The efforts in the present day are actually herculean: Big shout out to Rick Jefferson, Phil Selby and the tech workforce on the transfer to the Ed Sullivan Theater. We shall be all the way down to the wire, however in place for raise off at 7am tomorrow because of their creativity and perseverance. Thanks to Gayle, Anthony, Tony, Diana Miller, Jon Tower and your complete editorial workforce for adjusting but once more to a brand new location, growing new work flows to make sure continuity for the viewers irrespective of the place we’re broadcasting from. Thanks to Kim Godwin for watching over our editorial whereas dynamically relocating all different NY based mostly broadcasts together with weekends and overnights and bulletins. Our EP’s: Jay Shaylor, Brian Applegate for working throughout the confines of a brand new world order. EP’s Invoice Owens and Rand Morrison — delivering new broadcasts this weekend — you’re making technical historical past in producing & modifying off campus and utilizing all the newest expertise to get your materials from the cloud into MDC…or our backup plans which we’re discussing. Miracles we hope can occur. CBSN, can also be using modifying within the cloud, and coordinating with associates all around the U.S. We’re grateful to Christy Tanner, Darius Walker, Rob Gifford, and Lex Haris for “all the time being on.”

Thanks Chris Isham and your complete DC bureau and the technical workers that’s pulling rabbits out or cameras. We all know you definitely are giving on the workplace. The information stream is crushing – to Ward Sloane, Lorna Jones, and Caitlin Conant serving to deploy, cowl and uncover the entire political and authorities tales converging proper now because the nation confronts this disaster.

Andy Clarke – your workforce was first on the entrance traces in Asia and London. You and your complete workforce have been a military and a guiding gentle by means of this all. Thanks to all of our anchors and correspondents – what you do has by no means been extra essential. There are challenges and dangers – and Ingrid re-circulated our requirements for security that we sincerely need you to pay particular consideration to. We don’t need you in hurt’s approach. Watching our storytelling on 60 Minutes, EN and CTM, SATMO about this virus, we’re reminded how daunting Covid-19 is but in addition the journalism and interviews which can be giving us wanted context and perspective. Persons are craving data – straight information – no spin. That’s what we do greatest.

To Eva and Particular Occasions, Craig Swagler in Radio, Bob and Larry and your complete NewsPath workforce…we all know your operations are being stretched to accommodate this tsunami of stories……you’re protecting the world on high of the largest developments ALL day and evening and serving to get that information on air, on radio and distributed to stations throughout the nation.

Ingrid has taken the lead on our staffing – one of the vital vital and sophisticated tasks in entrance of us every day. THANK YOU. The HR workforce of Montrese, Renee and Melissa- with Jose have been working across the clock disseminating vital well being data to staff and establishing a completely new standards for permitting folks within the constructing. The Human Assets workforce has labored by means of the evening to assist shield all of us. Thanks in your ardour to assist drive us ahead within the most secure methods doable.

BROADCAST ORIGINATION

1 CTM: NY / The Ed Sullivan Theatre

2. EVENING NEWS/ D.C.

3. 4AM News: WASH DC (Jeff Pegues)

4. OVERNIGHT NEWS: Achieved for the following two days(Gelosi)

3. SATMO: NY / The Ed Sullivan Theatre

4. SAT./SUN,. Wknd News: FROM KTVT IN Dallas their expertise – Scott Keenan oversees – Craig Wilson in NY

4. 48 HOURS/. Delivered to MDC for air

5. 60 Minutes/ new materials – EDITING OFF CAMPUS – POST PRODUCTON OFF CAMPUS then a double

hop however within the cloud downloaded from Sony CI to MDC. Different choice feeding from the digi truck

exterior Ed Sullivan Theatre.

6. SUNDAY MORNING/ New materials – EDITING OFF CAMPUS – POST PRODUCTION OFF CAMPUS- identical

plan as 60 MIN. (Protecting backup present in MDC)

CBSN: Working with associates with Darius Walker and Rob Gifford working editorial & remotes remotely. CBSN shall be upping their edit capacity with cloud-based modifying.

This can be a workforce sport. We’re indebted to each one in all you – not simply the folks listed right here. It’s all the time not possible to thank everybody. However I really feel it’s proper to take a second to increase our deepest appreciation to all of you.

Please maintain our colleagues who’ve contracted the virus in your ideas – and everybody who could have well being or private issues of their lives. These are unsettling and troublesome instances for therefore many. Thanks for staying true to our core values and persevering with to assist one another as we serve the general public.

Zirinsky