Carole Baskin, from ‘Tiger King’ to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant

on Netflix In March, she has automatically become part of popular culture as her story as a wild cat activist and also as the widow of a man who disappeared under strange circumstances was discovered. And what happens now? To repay this fame even better as a contestant on the American version of Dancing with the Stars.

The signing is one of the loudest of this new edition of the format. Also participating will be rap singer Nelly, NBA player Charles Oakley, another woman known for her work on Netflix documentaries such as Monica Aldama from Cheer, a Disney girl like Skai Jackson, actress Justina Machado (Day to day), the actress Anne Heche or the member of the Backstreet Boys, A.J. McLean.















We will have to see the talent of Carole Baskin on the dance floor in a signing surrounded by curiosity and controversy. She is the woman whom Joe Exotic, the protagonist of the documentary series Tiger King, tried to kill hiring a mercenary, a crime for which he is currently serving a sentence in the federal prison of FMC Fort Worth prison (Texas). Since then, she has denounced to the media that she receives death threats, in part because of rumors circulating about her involvement in the murder of her late husband.

As discovered in the Netflix series, the president of the Big Cats Rescue Foundation and owner of the sanctuary for tigers and other big cats was the main heir to the fortune of millionaire Don Lewis, who altered his will shortly before his disappearance. In 2005 the authorities assumed that Lewis had not disappeared of his own free will but to this day the whereabouts of his body are still unknown.

Tiger king It gave Carole Baskin the opportunity to publicize her cause, the hardships she had suffered because of Joe Exotic (with whom she had a clear rivalry because Joe trafficked in tigers and she considered that the man’s zoo was not respectful towards the animals), but he also suspected her of being a possible murderer. Now it’s time to convince the public of his charisma and sympathy based on cha-cha, foxtrots and tangos.

In August it was also confirmed that will carry out the Kate McKinnon project (Saturday night Live) on the rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole King. Kate McKinnon herself will play Baskin and will air on NBCUniversal channels and platforms.

