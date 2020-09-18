Carlos Sobera will present the debate of ‘The island of temptations’

The second edition of ‘The Island of Temptations’, delivery of the heading format Sandra Barneda, displaced to the Dominican Republic to live in situ recordings and interact with participants, completes its tandem of presenters with the incorporation of Carlos Sobera, who will be in charge of moderating the weekly program discussions, which will take place live in the Mediaset Spain studios.

With extensive experience in all kinds of formats, Sobera, whose recent career highlights his brilliant role in front of ‘Survivors: No Man’s Land’ and ‘Big Brother VIP: Limit 48 hours’, as well as the dating show ‘First Dates’ and the program ‘Ververte a ver’, will moderate ‘The debate of temptations’, which will also be part of the transversal television strategy of the group with this format, which will distribute its broadcasts between Telecinco and Cuatro. In it, a detailed analysis of the most relevant situations experienced by couples in their day-to-day with singles in the two luxurious villas located on the Samaná Peninsula (Dominican Republic).

The communicator will also have the presence on the set of relatives and relatives of the participants together with a team of collaborators. All of them will address both the images already issued in the installments of ‘The Island of Temptations’ and unpublished material of the intense life experience that its protagonists will live.

Confirmed couples

Have between 23 and 32 years; Catalonia, Morocco Andalusia, Valencian Community, Murcia and the Canary Islands they are their places of origin; and carry out various professions: designer, entrepreneur, DJ, opponent, waiter, administrative and influence. They all share one goal: to go one step further and submit their sentimental ties to the ultimate love test, which will make them the five leading couples of the second edition of ‘The island of temptations’ that will come soon to Telecinco and Cuatro with Sandra Barneda in front.

In the new experience in the Samaná Peninsula (Dominican Republic) which will propose the format produced by Mediaset España in collaboration with C Quartz Productions, the five couples will try to leave behind the doubts, jealousy or mistakes of the past and live separately -girls on the one hand and boys on the other- in two luxury villas, although accompanied by groups of single men and women willing to find love and, therefore, open to subjecting them to different temptations

