Cardiff man Levi Nash was killed on train tracks after a night out drinking

A 24-year-old died when he was hit by a follow after a night out ingesting, an inquest has heard.

Levi Jay Nash, of River View, Gabalfa, died on December 8, 2018, in Cwmbran after being struck by a follow which was travelling from Newport.

On Tuesday, March 10 an inquest at Newport Coroner’s Courtroom heard he had been on a night out in Newport sooner than having in some way travelled in route of Cwmbran.

He was ultimate seen leaving Newport on CCTV, nevertheless it’s unknown how he ended up on the tracks or as to how he accessed the tracks.

On the inquest a press launch was study out on behalf of his grandfather, Colin Nash.

Discussing when his grandson left to exit for the night time on December 7 2018, he added: “On the time he was in good spirits.

“He speculated to go to Newport for the day to see one in every of his buddies at a night membership.

“On Saturday, December Eight a police officer attended to tell us Levi had died near the railway in Cwmbran.”



(Image: Richard Swingler)



On the inquest, coroner Caroline Saunders talked about a pathologist report, carried out by Dr James Harrison, urged Mr Nash died on account of a variety of accidents.

She moreover outlined alcohol and cocaine have been discovered to be in his system.

The coroner talked about 208 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood was detected in his system, which suggests he would have been merely over four cases over the approved drink drive prohibit.

Cocaethylene was moreover revealed inside the toxicology report which, Coroner Saunders talked about, solely happens when cocaine and alcohol have been taken collectively.

The inquest was knowledgeable it isn’t clear when this occurred, nevertheless outcomes revealed Mr Nash had taken the two collectively “in some unspecified time sooner or later”.

A press launch was moreover study out on behalf of follow driver, Christian Seymour, who the listening to was knowledgeable had been employed by Transport for Wales for 15 years.

It knowledgeable how he remembers seeing a individual standing on the tracks as he tried to stop the follow. Mr Nash was hit at spherical 5am.

DC Dilwyn Lewis, of the British Transport Police, talked about the follow would have been travelling at 70mph, which is the prohibit for the precise stretch of observe.

Giving proof, he talked about: “He (Mr Nash) had travelled to Newport with two males nevertheless had not returned with them.”

When the coroner requested if one thing could have obstructed the driving pressure on the time, DC Lewis replied: “Nothing in anyway.

“The realm is a very straight stretch of observe aswell.”

After DC Lewis was questioned by the coroner, Colin Nash, who has paid tribute to his grandson before now, thanked the police for his or her help with the investigation, together with: “Levi was on the mistaken place on the mistaken time.

“How he was on the observe we’ll on no account know – I’m bewildered as to how he acquired on the observe.”



(Image: Richard Swingler)



Concluding the inquest, Ms Saunders talked about it’s clear Mr Nash was in a “state of intoxication” as he entered the railway in the middle of the early hours of that morning.

“It’s clear he had consumed a substantial amount of alcohol and was seen on CCTV clearly inebriated,” she talked about.

“He started to journey from Newport to Cwmbran railway station.

“Mr Seymour utilized the emergency break to ship the follow to a halt.

“Sadly Levi died instantly from the accidents he sustained.

“I don’t suppose he had speculated to take his private life.

“The conclusion is perhaps recorded as an accident.”