Cardi B’s Debut LP First to Spend 100 Weeks on Billboard 200

Cardi B’s debut album has made historic previous on the charts as quickly as as soon as extra.

As of Wednesday (March 11), the Bronx rapper’s first studio album Invasion of Privateness has sat on the Billboard 200 chart for a grand full of 100 weeks. It’s the one debut album by a female rapper to understand the historic feat. The 13-track LP, which choices her first smash hit “Bodak Yellow” and her beloved single “I Like It” with Harmful Bunny and J. Balvin, debuted at No. 1 shortly after it dropped on April 6, 2018.

The ultimate time Cardi made historic previous on the charts was once more in January. The “Money” rapper managed to surpass Lauryn Hill’s 91-week doc for the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Since then, the album has made itself at home amongst totally different fundamental albums. Bardi’s debut LP is also sitting at No. 79 in the meanwhile, nonetheless it will not look like it’s leaving the chart anytime rapidly.

The longevity of Invasion of Privateness is solely outmatched by Nicki Minaj’s third album, The Pinkprint, which presently sits at 123 weeks on the chart. IOP was dubbed basically probably the most streamed female rap album in Spotify historic previous once more in December 2019 after the LP amassed 2.eight billion streams.

Hopefully, Bardi, who has been on the road not too way back, could have the power to outdo herself alongside together with her upcoming album, which is anticipated to drop this yr. There is no confirmed launch date for the album merely however, nonetheless each little factor she’s been recording lately has all been for her subsequent problem.