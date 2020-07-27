‘Camp Albanta’: This is the new series of teenagers and mystery of Atresplayer Premium ‘

Fans of the mystery are in luck. From July 26 you can enjoy Camp Albanta, the new fiction available exclusively on Atresplayer Premium, both in Spain and in the rest of the world. Users of the Atresmedia payment service will have at their disposal two chapters every Sunday, without advertising and before its open premiere in Flooxer of a series in which “nothing will be what it seems”.

The story of this mystery thriller starts from a camp, Albanta, isolated from the world, a setting in which a group of teenagers will live for a month with the aim of facing their fears and trauma. Among the rules of coexistence there is a very clear one: ‘mobile outside’ as a way to lose contact with the outside. Kimberly Tell (Iron), Pol Monen (Under the net), Eva Llorach (Elite), Jorge Clemente (Six sisters), Lucia Martin (Love is forever), Pepo Llopis and Javier Ruesga (Tell me) are part of the young cast of this series that combines adolescents and mystery as a formula for success. Lucky Road It is at the forefront of the production of fiction, whose filming has been carried out in Peguerinos, a municipality in the province of Ávila.

The synopsis

Every summer, around twenty teenagers go to a rehabilitation camp in the middle of nature for a month: Albanta, a hidden place for teenagers with problems such as drug addiction, low self-esteem or bullying. There it came

Gonzalo, a boy who, after spending a month in residence, committed suicide when he left there.

A year later, her sister Olivia decides to enter the camp in search of the reasons that led to her taking her own life. But it seems that Albanta has other plans for her and for the rest of its inhabitants.

Who’s who in ‘Camp Albanta’

OLIVIA (Kimberley Tell)

Olivia enters the camp claiming to have a strong depression. However, the real reason she is in Albanta is the search for answers: her brother Gonzalo committed suicide a year ago after passing through the camp. She believes that the influence of that place was what pushed her to it.

ABEL (Pol Monen)

Abel is a disciplined and meticulous young man who takes responsibility to the limit, causing stress peaks that cause anxiety when he does not achieve his goals. This tendency to frustration is motivated by the trauma caused by the accident that has marked the life of his brother and for which he feels responsible.

CAROLINA (Lucia Martín)

Carolina is unable to take anything or anyone seriously. Everything does not matter. She is an asocial girl, insensitive and without fear of anything. She considers herself a toxic person for those who approach her, but she does not care.

MARCOS (Jorge Clemente)

Marcos is the youngest in the entire camp. He is an innocent, shy and introspective boy who in the eyes of others is a mystery. He never talks about himself or the reasons that led him to be in that camp. It is simply dedicated to giving themselves body and soul to the activities that the mentors propose to them. He seems to be the only one who doesn’t mind being there; You could even say that in a way you are enjoying your stay.

AUDREY (Javier Ruesga)

Audrey is flamboyant and feminine, but behind a wild and quirky facade that defies the boundaries of the binary genre, hides an empathic manipulator who loves to play on people’s fears and weaknesses to haunt them. Audrey is the only one of all the young people who seems to have a clear idea of ​​what is happening in Albanta, and also has a perfect nose to detect the trauma of those present.

DIDAC (Pepo Llopis)

Dídac is the youngest mentor in the entire camp and the son of the founder of Albanta, Idalia. Although he has a vocation and a genuine desire to help children with their problems during their stay, Dídac is basically tired of being there. You feel stuck and, in a way, trapped.

IDALIA (Eva Llorach)

Idalia is the founder of the Albanta camp. With her characteristic enigmatic aspect and with an overwhelming presence, Idalia always maintains a rhetorical, bombastic speech and based on a positive vision of existence as a way of helping all those who are in the camp.

