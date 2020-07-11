‘Caminantes’: the terrifying Camino de Santiago de Orange TV

In August 2019, five friends, two girls and three boys, disappeared while doing the Camino de Santiago. Her trail was lost in the Irati Forest, very close to the French border. Two weeks after his disappearance, the police found his mobile phones buried in the bush, along with their backpacks and various personal items. Thanks to the videos that the boys recorded with their devices, we can now reconstruct 40 hours of nightmare.

So we could summarize the series Walkers, a horror series created by José A. Pérez Ledo that opens next Friday on Orange TV and that has been shot by the filmmaker Koldo Serra (“Gernika”) using mobile phones. It is the first Spanish series on Orange TV, which in recent months is reinforcing its commitment to fiction and has already released two other co-productions: the psychological thriller “The head”, directed by Jorge Dorado and with Álvaro Morte in the cast; and the police “Kosta”, co-produced with Finland.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Caminantes” is based on the esoteric mythology of the Camino de Santiago, which plays a crucial role in the plot. It is the first original Orange fiction for its television platform. The series is based on the technique of “found footage” (which was popularized by films such as “The Blair Witch Project” or the “REC” saga in Spain), to narrate at a frantic pace what has happened to a group of five young pilgrims, disappeared while walking the Camino de Santiago. “To give more realism to this technique, all the part of the fiction that reconstructs the history of the five disappeared has been shot in 4K quality with last generation smartphones – specifically two Iphone 11 and two Iphone 10 XS-, whose parameters have been manually configured through an application to use them as if they were professional cameras. In addition, applications and filters have been used, very common among the youngest, who here are also at the service of history, transforming his gentle tone into a terrifying element”, Explains the director.

After a first trio of episodes that end at the top (the last few minutes of the third are terrifying), the situation begins to look back, using direct, simple and effective language. “The idea was to tell “stories” from different social networks and applications and we hardly need a few minutes to meet our protagonists: Daniel Ibáñez (“La Valla”, “Ours”), Alexandra Pino (“I know who you are”), Carlos Suárez (“The paper house”), Songa Park (“There Below”) and Lucas Miramón (“Billy Elliot, the musical”). The relentless rhythm of his narrative is so well presented that one soon forgets that the characters’ phones are telling this story.”, Says the creator of“ Caminantes ”, José A. Pérez Ledo. And adds: “My thing is the stories. The premise starts from my desire to make a story of found footage but combining vertical video, snaptchat, story filters, resources and also limitations. This is mixed with another wish, which was to tell a horror story on the road to Santiago that seemed like a good idea that had not been done. Because many people do not know it but the way is pre-Christian, in the Celtiberian era there was a magical component, the pilgrims of that time followed what who called the way of the stars and went to Finisterre to meet death”.

Those two ideas came together with a new phenomenon in which people record instead of help. If they were millennials in a violent situation, would they record it? That was the starting point according to its creator.

Eight shorts that look like a movie

The plot takes place in parallel in the present, through the mobile phones of the protagonists, and in the news programs of 20 years ago, in which there is talk of a suspected “virus” that affects pregnant women. There are eight short episodes, about 20 minutes long. The idea is that they can be seen both independently through the mobile phone and with a flip on the larger screen. “It has been decided to divide it into small capsules of about 16 minutes, but everyone believes that it is a two-hour film. The people I taught her about, who devoured her with the jerk, seemed almost like watching a movie.Koldo says.

At the beginning the idea was that it was the actors themselves who recorded, but in rehearsals they saw that it was difficult for them to keep their attention on the performance at the same time, so it is Koldo Serra himself who is glued to his side, phone in hand , in each sequence shot. “It was an experiment, we didn’t know how it was going to look and the quality surprised me a lot. Nowadays mobile phones record in 4K and you can add some amazing optics“, describe.

The entire team has presented their experience, and they have told us how the process of a series set in the part of the Camino de Santiago that takes place in the Selva de Irati, in Navarra, was carried out. The director explains to us how cold the actors have been, who appear on screen in short-sleeved shirts, but who more than a day ended up drenched in the rain: “We shot in the rainiest month of November of the decade in Biscay. The casting team did a tremendous job and I appreciate the eye they had with the actors, who have given it their all”.

The actors in turn corroborate that the filming was very cold and that shooting with mobile phones has been a great challenge for them because what they filmed had no mounting option, so they had to rehearse before it seemed real. The idea was that everything seemed improvised when in reality nothing was left to chance.

A very dedicated cast

The cast of ‘Caminantes’ is a handful of new actors and actresses given over to hell to which history has condemned them who, deep down, are enjoying this excursion at the end of their days. Some of them, as Alexandra Pino admits that they have done the Camino de Santiago from the north many years ago. “I did it alone, when I was 21 years old and it was a special experience, so I hope that when I see the series there are no people who will” crack “, but it is true that if I had seen it before, I would have thought twice,” she says. smiling.

Daniel Ibañez confirms that he has not done the Camino, but that he has a friend who after arriving in Santiago became an extremely religious person and that if he has the opportunity he would like to do it as a walker “because everyone talks to him about something extraordinary that marks his life” Songa Park and Carlos Suárez declare themselves “little walkers“And although they are not very attracted to the experience, they believe that”it must be done. It’s something you have on your list of what to do before you die” Lucas Miramón, on the other hand, had never considered it, but he believes that “After the series, I would like to do the Camino de Santiago with friends or with my family. It is sure to be an unforgettable experience”.

In any case, Serra and Ledo do not pay attention to cruelty, raw moments and sharp decisions like knives for these five young people. And although it seems that “Caminantes” has a beginning and an end, José Antonio Pérez Ledo comments that he has already thought of a sequel if this first installment wins. “In my mind there is a second season, it seems not, but yes, there is a way and there is an idea almost designed by me. Hopefully it can be done. We can’t say more because there are actors in front and we want to kill them all (laughs). But the premise is brutal and so far I can read“.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.