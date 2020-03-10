Camilla Luddington Pregnant After Co-Star Justin Exits ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ – Hollywood News

Camilla Luddington took ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ followers unexpectedly after asserting baby No. 2. They’re now questioning if the being pregnant will seemingly be built-in into Jo’s story line!

From one predominant announcement to the next! Camilla Luddington, 36, launched her second being pregnant with husband Matthew Alan on March 9, shortly after her television husband — Justin Chambers — surprised followers alongside together with his farewell to Grey’s Anatomy on Jan. 10. Camilla, who performs Justin’s on-screen partner Jo Wilson on the medical drama, has saved this secret beneath wrap for months! To interrupt the big info, she shared {a photograph} of a Disneyland strong member dressed up as Cinderella, who was pointing to Camilla’s baby bump.

“Me: ‘I’m merely gonna do a superb casual being pregnant announcement.’ Moreover me: ‘I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!’ 👑✨💫🌟👑✨🌟💫👑✨🌟💫👑,” Camilla began the put up’s caption, poking fulfilling at herself. Getting additional crucial, she continued, “Okay so… Matt and I are so snug to fiiiiinally put up after months of ‘hiding’ that i’m pregnant! We’re previous excited in order so as to add to our little family and gives Hayden [Camilla and Matthew’s 2-year-old daughter] a sibling. And positive, I’ve been away masses from social media the last few months because of OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (study: alllllll day) sickness.”

This might pique Grey’s Anatomy‘s followers’ curiosity — Camilla revealed that she has been filming new episodes whereas pregnant! “Have I been 🤮 mid filming at work? Yep! Oh the glamor [sic] of rising new individuals 🤣,” she continued inside the put up’s caption. “Nevertheless in all seriousness, we actually really feel so lucky and I can’t wait to hold you guys alongside for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!! *Shout out to the one and solely Cinderella for serving to me with this pic yesterday.”

Followers are literally speculating how Camilla’s being pregnant will impact the plot line of Grey’s Anatomy. As viewers will recall, Justin impulsively left the current after his character, Dr. Alex Karev, went on a go to to go to his sick mom in Iowa all through an episode that aired in Nov. 2019. Nevertheless Alex and Jo’s seemingly blissful marriage took an unforeseeable twist by the March 5 episode, when it was revealed that Alex had actually been alongside together with his ex-wife Izzie Stevens (closing carried out by Katherine Heigl in 2010). Oh, and apparently, Alex and Izzie have kids — which was moreover info to viewers!

“Soooo jo is pregnant in precise life 😅 marvel if and the way in which that throw that in there on greys,” one fan tweeted after Camilla’s being pregnant info, whereas one different fan wrote, “Camilla Luddington (Jo) is anticipating baby #2. I’m questioning if she’ll come out pregnant in Greys Anatomy too?Pondering face will Karev come once more? Hmmmm.”

Camilla did tease that one factor predominant is in retailer for her character! After posting {a photograph} to Instagram on March 7, one fan commented, “I like that we nonetheless have Jo can’t wait to see whats [sic] subsequent for her.” To that, Camilla replied, “Omg me too! The scripts for Jo this season are 😮😮! JUST. WAIT.”