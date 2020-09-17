Camela, advisers at the closing of ‘Guess what I’m doing tonight’

The last installment of the season of Guess what i do tonight will have like VIP guests to the members of the Camela duo: Ángeles and Dioni.

Ángeles will compete with Ana Isabel, a fruit company from Granada who will fight for victory to defray the cost of orthodontics. Dioni, meanwhile, will advise Ainoa, a tattoo artist and graphic designer from Tarragona you want to open your own business and help your family financially.

In this edition, in addition, presenter Tania Llasera will perform on the stage of the contest as VIP talent.

How does it work Guess what i do tonight?

In the initial round, the pairs play in turns and have to guess the hidden skill of 4 guests each. For this they have a list of 10 possible talents. On each shift, a guest comes in and introduces himself. The couple playing at that time has a clue. Once they have bet on a talent, choose one of the 10 balls that are on the set and that hide different amounts of money. If the contestant pair is correct in their choice, the amount hidden by the chosen ball goes to their marker. Otherwise, that amount is added to your opponent’s marker.

The mechanic repeats until two talents remain. In this phase, the two pairs play at the same time with the money accumulated during the first phase. In addition to the two remaining balls, the program introduces an ‘extra ball’ for an amount of 15,000 euros. At the end of this round, the pair that has accumulated the most money goes to the final, while the other couple is eliminated.

In the final round, the anonymous contestant is played, on the advice of his VIP helper, the amount achieved so far. To do this, you must guess who has the talent that remains to be discovered among four candidates.

