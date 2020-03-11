‘Call Your Daughter Home’ Series Adaptation Based On Book In Works At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired Deb Spera’s novel Name Your Daughter Residence to develop as a possible sequence, sources near the mission inform Deadline.

Spera is penning the variation for the e-book, which was printed by Park Row Books final June.

The story is about in 1924 South Carolina and follows three girls who’ve come to a crossroads. The three girls seemingly don’t have anything in widespread, but as they unite to face as much as injustices which have lengthy plagued the small city, they discover power within the bond that ties girls collectively. Instructed within the voices of Gertrude, Retta, and Annie, Name Your Daughter Residence is a narrative in regards to the energy of household, group, and ferocity of motherhood.

Previous to launching her One-Two Punch Productions in 2011, Spera was president of Mark Gordon Prods. Throughout her stint on the manufacturing firm, then primarily based at ABC Studios, Spera served as an govt producer on Legal Minds, Legal Minds: Suspect Conduct, Reaper and Lifetime’s Military Wives. Since then, she additionally govt produced MTV’s Discovering Carter.

Spera additionally co-wrote the play On the Highway To Kitty Hawk produced by Actors Theater Of Louisville She is a finalist for The Montana Prize in fiction and a two-time finalist for the Kirkwood literary prize. Moreover, her work has been printed in Sixfold, Backyard and Gun, The Wascana Assessment, and L.A. Yoga Journal. Spera is repped by WME, Nameless Content material, Aragi Inc. and Myman Greenspan.