California Schools Likely To Stay Closed For Rest Of School Year, Says Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom warned right now that the state’s public faculties will seemingly keep closed for the rest of the educational 12 months. The state is gearing up distant training alternatives to accommodate the stunning new regular.

“It is a very sobering factor to say,” Newsom stated. “I don’t need to mislead you.”

Newsom made the remarks right now at a press convention on the state’s emergency headquarters. Whereas many college districts have solely introduced closures for a number of weeks, Newsom amended that prediction in his remarks, saying a return was unlikely earlier than the summer season breaks begin in Could or June.

“Don’t anticipate faculties are going to open up in per week,” he stated. “It’s unlikely that many of those faculties — few if any — will open earlier than the summer season break. Boy, I hope I’m incorrect, however I consider that to be the case.”

Greater than 6 million California public college college students at the moment are at residence, with 99 p.c of the state’s faculties closed. There isn’t any state mandate to shut, however most districts have voluntarily shuttered as a part of the hassle to steam the COVID-19 outbreak.

Newsom stated that he has additionally requested the US Dept. of Training to halt standardized testing for the period.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kansas grew to become the primary state to declare its faculties wouldn’t reopen for the remainder of the educational 12 months.