CAA Signs ‘The Inbetweeners Movie’ & ‘Breeders’ Director Ben Palmer

March 12, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Ben Palmer, the British director behind The Inbetweeners Film and FX/Sky’s new comedy Breeders, has moved from WME to CAA.

Palmer directed and co-executive produced the primary 5 episodes in Season 1 of Avalon-produced Breeders, which stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. He will even helm and govt produce 5 episodes for Season 2.

He’s finest identified for guiding The Inbetweeners Film, which was the UK’s fastest-grossing live-action film when it launched in 2011. Different credit embody Simon Pegg’s Man Up and City Myths.

Palmer can be represented by Hugo Younger at Impartial Expertise within the UK, whereas he’s managed by Tom Lassally at three Arts Leisure. He first signed for WME again in 2011.

