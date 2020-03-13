CAA Removes ‘Optional’ From Work-At-Home Mandate; Offices To Empty For Minimum Two Weeks Over Coronavirus Concerns

EXCLUSIVE: CAA is now telling its employees to remain residence, no ifs, ands, or buts. The company has applied a plan for all worldwide workers to work remotely, with workplaces basically closing at finish of enterprise right this moment. Deadline broke final night time {that a} model of this was going to occur right this moment, nevertheless it was optionally available. Now, CAA has requested everybody to work at home, for a minimum of the following two weeks.

The company made this transfer final night time in New York, this after turning into conscious that a minimum of one individual within the Sports activities Group got here in touch with an NBA basketball participant who examined optimistic.

As we reported final night time, the company has been working towards this eventuality for weeks, ensuring all employees had the gear to make a seamless transition. Insider stress the company has not closed for enterprise, however the workplaces around the globe can be emptied for 2 weeks as this pandemic unfolds.

The company confirmed and here’s a assertion from CAA President Richard Lovett:

“Whereas we now have requested colleagues worldwide to work remotely, all of us at CAA stay dedicated to serving our shoppers and dealing in partnership with our mates and enterprise leaders in films, tv, music, sports activities, and past. Our aim all through our preparations for distant work has been to work as seamlessly as potential, whereas, after all, making well being and wellness a precedence in our decision-making.”