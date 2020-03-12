CA prisons suspend visiting indefinitely, over virus scares

SACRAMENTO — The California Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has suspended jail visiting “until further uncover” all through the state over fears about COVID-19, the corporate launched Wednesday.

Jail visits statewide are canceled “until further uncover,” along with non-contact visits, the place people talk to 1 one different by means of a window, in accordance with CDCR. The lone exception is multi-day conjugal visits, which might be to be held as scheduled.

“CDCR values visitation as an necessary part of rehabilitation, nonetheless presently the Division ought to make troublesome picks in order to defend the properly being and wellness of all who reside in, work in, and go to state prisons,” a CDCR data launch says.

As of March 4, the statewide jail inhabitants was 123,062 unfold over 33 companies, in accordance with CDCR statistics.

No constructive exams anyplace inside the jail system have been launched, though some companies — like Salinas Valley State Jail in Soledad — have undergone present quarantines over H1N1 circumstances.

