SAN FRANCISCO — A California appeals courtroom found that the Contra Costa County Superior Court docket system erred when it failed to offer a restitution listening to to an individual who was sentenced to jail for a lethal 2015 taking footage, courtroom data current.

In November 2016, Lester Duque, 30, pleaded no contest to manslaughter and tried theft prices related to the taking footage lack of lifetime of 62-year-old Peter Otten, of Hercules. He was sentenced to 25 years in state jail.

Nonetheless now Duque is combating a licensed order that he pay $4,100.26 in restitution to cowl funeral and burial payments for Otten, which a Contra Costa select issued in February 2019 with out first holding a listening to, courtroom data current. In a four-page decision issued earlier this 12 months, a California appeals courtroom dominated that this was improper.

“The trial courtroom’s failure to hold a restitution listening to thus violated Duque’s statutory correct to a listening to to contest the amount of restitution and his due course of correct to be present at that listening to,” the appellate courtroom decision says. The selection orders Duque’s restitution case to return to Contra Costa for extra proceedings.

Court docket data level out that retired Select John Minney — performing as an alternative select that day — presided over Duque’s 2016 change of plea listening to.

Little has been made public about Otten’s killing. Police on no account launched Duque’s arrest, nor publicly detailed the case, aside from saying Otten was not believed to be the primary purpose. There have been totally different suspects throughout the theft and taking footage, nonetheless none have been charged.

Duque is serving his 25-year time interval in California State Jail, Sacramento, and can in all probability be eligible for parole in 2029, data current.