Byron Allen Makes $8.5B Cash Bid For Broadcaster Tegna

Media entrepreneur Byron Allen has made an all-cash bid for Tegna and is alleged to be one in all three potential patrons circling the Tysons, Va.-based broadcaster, in keeping with a supply aware of the scenario.

Allen’s Allen Media Group provided $20 a share, or about $8.5 billion, the supply stated. It’s going up towards Grey Tv, which final week made a provide, additionally for $20 a share however in a mix of money and inventory.

Non-public fairness agency Apollo International Administration, which lately acquired stations from Cox, additionally made a bid for $20 a share, stated a supply aware of the scenario.

Allen’s provide represents a big premium to the present worth of Tegna shares, which have been buffeted like different media shares (and nearly all shares) by the market’s latest hunch. Tegna closed down 8% Wednesday at $16.02. The volatility, resulting from deepening fears of the coronavirus pandemic, might make an all-cash provide significantly engaging.

A spokesman for Tegna stated, “Tegna’s coverage is to not touch upon market rumors.”

An Apollo spokesperson wasn’t instantly accessible to remark.

Tegna is the identify given to Gannett’s broadcast and digital enterprise when it was spun off from the publishing belongings. It owns 52 stations in 61 markets, together with a preponderance of big-four community associates in lots of the largest. It covers 39% of the nation.

Grey Tv seems to need to put the corporate in play. Reviews of Its bid boosted Tegna shares by 30% in a single session.

Allen Media presently owns 15 tv stations in 11 markets. It acquired most of them final month from USA TV for $305 million and stated then that it deliberate to speculate some $10 billion to accumulate ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox tv stations over the following three years to turn out to be of the biggest broadcast tv teams in America.

The corporate owns a handful of cable networks, together with the Climate Channel, digital information website The Grio, and movie and tv manufacturing below Leisure Studios.

Allen personally partnered with Sinclair to accumulate the Fox Regional Sports activities Networks from Disney in a deal price $10.6 billion.