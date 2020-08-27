‘ByAnaMilán’ is underway, the series about Ana Milan’s Instagram anecdotes

The actress Ana Milan was a ray of light during confinement. He took advantage of the hours locked up at home to direct from Instagram, answer questions from followers and tell hilarious anecdotes about his life. In Atresmedia they saw the potential of their experiences and ByAnaMilán is already underway, a series inspired by Milan and that she will star in herself and that is named after her Instagram account.

This project has the direct: in September the filming will begin, designed to contribute a new exclusive content to Atresplayer Premium, the Atresmedia platform currently working on productions such as Poison by Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo and also the miniseries of Physics or chemistry It will have two episodes and these days it is confirming signings, among them that of Ana Milan retaking the role of Olimpia.















This is not my series. This is the series of all those who every day at 6 we got together to chat





“This is not my series. This is the series of all of us who get together to chat every day at 6. To share the bad and make it a little better. It is the sign that dark rooms always have a window waiting to be opened. THANK YOU”, Milan has expressed on social networks.

From the premise, Atresmedia has communicated this: “The story will show an Ana Milan in her prime, about to marry the love of her life and, in addition, shoot a movie as the protagonist. However, the actress is surprised by an unexpected turn that leaves her without a wedding, without a film and without direction ”.

The executive producers of ByAnaMilan are Montse García, Sonia Martínez and David Troncoso, with Almudena Ocaña, Aurora Gracià, Diego Pinillos and Javier Galán in the scriptwriting team and Rómulo Aguillaume as director.











