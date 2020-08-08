‘By the face’, this is how Melissa McCarthy ruins the life of Jason Bateman

Using unlimited credit, Diana (Melissa McCarthy), a shopaholic, lives large outside of Miami. The only problem is that when she goes shopping she uses the name Sandy Bigelow Patterson (Jason Bateman), a commercial agent who lives on the other side of the United States. When he realizes the situation, he goes south to confront the woman who is putting him in constant financial trouble. As you work to convince him, you will discover how difficult it is to get your name back.

After There is no place like home (2008) and How to finish off your boss (2011), Por la cara was the third comedy that Seth Gordon brought to the big screen, this time with a script written by Craig Mazin. A few days after being released in the United States, the feature film had already recovered the money that was invested in carrying it out, good numbers at the box office that would later be replicated around the world.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jon Favreau and Jonathan Banks reinforce the cast

As already happened in How to finish off your boss (2011), the Illinois filmmaker had Jason Bateman leading a cast in which he shared the limelight with Melissa McCarthy. It was the first time that both shared a project, but not the last, because they would later agree on A spy and a half (2016). In addition, among the cast members, the presence of the director was also highlighted Jon Favreau and of Jonathan Banks, known worldwide for playing Mike Ehrmantraut on the series Breaking Bad and the sequel Better Call Saul.

Identity Thief. EE.UU., 2013. Comedia. 112 min. Dir.: Seth Gordon. Int.: Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy, John Cho, Jon Favreau, Amanda Peet, Génesis Rodriguez, Robert Patrick, Eric Stonestreet, Jonathan Banks.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.