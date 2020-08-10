‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ to hit Amazon Prime Video in September

Although there has not yet been an official announcement, according to the Howls website, Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting in September, along with another multi-award winning series from the last decade, The Americans. The first, the series created by Josh Whedon and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, is one of the most emblematic of the science fiction genre, Buffy herself becoming an icon of popular culture whose 7 seasons you can see in full on the platform .

Buffy Cazavampiros, the series about a young woman whose mission is to end vampires and demons who try to ravage the earth while trying to overcome the complicated stage of the American institute, put Sarah Michelle Gellar on the map as its impeccable protagonist and Joss Whedon as one of the references in the creation of science fiction series and movies.

A look to the past

In recent weeks, Amazon Prime Video has stood out for the incorporation of series from the 90s and 2000s, both Spanish (Classmates, When leaving class, Los Serrano…) as foreigners (The West Wing of the White House, File X …). Nostalgia has become a sure value in the Amazon Prime Video catalog in our country. The streaming platform has managed to gain a foothold in Spain by bringing together cinema, exclusively produced fictions, Spanish series released for the first time and many classic bets historically claimed by viewers. It’s strange the month when social media isn’t flooded with positive comments about whatever production Prime Video has decided to bring back to the delight of its subscribers.

And it is that there are many Spanish historical series that are part of the Amazon Prime Video catalog. ‘Hospital Central’, ‘Here there is no one who lives’, ‘When leaving class’ and ‘Companions’ are the latest series that have joined the well-known company but not the only ones and it is mythical fictions such as ‘Verano Azul’, ‘Stories to not sleep’ or ‘Curro Jiménez’ and other more current ones such as ‘Physics or chemistry’, ‘Los Serrano’, ‘Paco’s men’ or ‘A step forward’ are also available.

