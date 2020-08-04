Bryan Cranston (‘Breaking Bad’) overcomes the coronavirus and warns: “Wear the damn mask”

Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad, Malcolm In The Middle) has published a video on Instagram in which he recounts his experience as a positive in coronavirus. The actor who played chemistry professor Walter White in the five seasons of the popular series, has been one of the lucky ones who have passed the virus and can still count it, so he has called on everyone’s responsibility to stop it.

“You probably feel a little bit constrained by mobility restrictions and like me you will be tired of this”Bryan said asking for patience before giving his diagnosis. “I have been very strict when it comes to following the protocols and still … I have had the virus”, he confessed. “Yes. It sounds overwhelming knowing that over 150,000 Americans have died from this very thing. I have been one of the lucky ones. Only mild symptoms.”, assured while requesting collaboration from citizens: “Wear the damn mask, keep washing your hands and maintaining social distance. We can overcome it, but ONLY if we all follow the rules together”.

Jason Merritt/TERMGetty Images

In addition to wearing a mask and complying with sanitary protocol, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner for his portrayal of the professor of chemistry with terminal cancer in the fiction that you can see in full on Netflix, has done his bit for research donating blood.“This is something you can also do”, anima.

‘Malcolm’ returns

The actor also has a surprise for fans of Malcolm In The Middle. Through Instagram, he has assured that the cast of the series will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the premiere of the fiction by meeting to read the pilot episode on Zoom.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Here we are … trapped in these five months of quarantine! Can you imagine how Hal (his character in the series) would have gone crazy in #MalcolmintheMiddle if he had to be locked up with his five boys? Thinking of that makes me smile “, assures the actor. “The cast is back!”, announces Bryan, who assures that they will be together together on Saturday the 8th at 8pm (American time). “It’s all the brainchild of Linwood Boomer, the creator of the series, for the benefit of the @HealingCalifornia charity, an amazing organization that provides FREE dental, medical and vision care to those in need”concludes.

After a season away from television, the actor will premiere the Showtime series soon Your Honor. It is a 10-episode legal thriller in which Bryan Cranston will play a judge whose son is involved in a hit and run that gives rise to the entire plot.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.