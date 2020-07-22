Bruce Willis, Nicky Whelan’s hope in ‘Protected Witness’

Madison Taylor (Nicky Whelan), a young nurse, is injured after witnessing a shooting involving two corrupt police officers. Locked in the hospital where she is sent for her recovery, Madison must survive a dangerous night in which both police officers will try to end her life. Luckily for her, a veteran cop, Lt. Wakes (Bruce Willis), has been assigned to protect you.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Steve Guttenberg, de Crazy Police Academy, as secondary

Protected witness it was the fourth feature film he directed Matt Eskandari, the first with which he began a series of three action movies where Bruce Willis was the great protagonist. The film that is broadcast today on television was followed by Hard Kill (2020) and Survive tonight (2020), where, in addition to Bruce Willis, the other actor he did participated in all of them was Tyler Jon Olson, with supporting roles in all three.

Among the cast members, the presence of Steve Guttenberg, who became known worldwide for playing the role of Carey Mahoney in the first four films of the saga Crazy Police Academy.

Trauma Center. EE.UU., 2019. Acción. 87 min. Dir.: Matt Eskandari. Int.: Bruce Willis, Nicky Whelan, Steve Guttenberg, Tyler Jon Olson, Texas Battle, David Meadows, Heather Johansen, Tito Ortiz.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.