Bruce Willis brings together, in ‘Red’, some very active retirees

Frank Moses (Bruce Willis), Joe Mathenson (Morgan Freeman), Marvin Boggs (John Malkovich) y Victoria Winslow (Helen Mirren) are special agents who are currently retired, but whom the new Washington administration wants to see killed. The reason is that they were the best CIA agents when they were active, but now they know too much. Although they are not in their best physical shape, finishing them will not be easy.

From comics to movies

Red It is the first of two films that are based on the comic of the same name created by Cully Hamnler y Warren Ellis for DC Comics. This film was directed by Robert Schwentke and the sequel passed into the hands of Dean Parisot, but in both cases the writing of the script was carried out by the brothers Erich y Jon Hoeber.

The cast of this feature film was led by four veterans of the film industry: Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren y Morgan Freeman, the latter being the only one who did not repeat a role in the film’s sequel. At the Golden Globes, the film was nominated for Best Comedy Film.

Red. EE.UU., 2010. Acción. 111 min. Dir.: Robert Schwentke. Int.: Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Karl Urban, Mary-Louise Parker, Brian Cox.

