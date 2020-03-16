British TV Shows ‘Jeremy Vine’ & ‘Loose Women’ Go Audience-Free Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Channel 5’s The Jeremy Vine Present and ITV’s Free Ladies are the primary British TV exhibits to ditch their studio audiences amid the coronavirus outbreak.

ITN Productions, which makes day by day topical debate present Jeremy Vine for ViacomCBS broadcaster Channel 5, stated: “As a precautionary measure we now have taken the choice to not have a reside studio viewers for The Jeremy Vine Present in the interim. We’ll proceed to observe and overview official tips and recommendation.”

Vine tweeted a brief video clip from the studio flooring exhibiting the absence of the viewers. “That is uncommon,” he stated. “Have a very good day, keep wholesome.”

In the meantime, Free Ladies producer ITV Studios seems to have taken the identical determination, and won’t enable members of the general public into the reside recording at Tv Centre. SRO Audiences, an exterior firm that manages the present’s studio viewers, stated on its web site: “We have no idea when audiences will return to the present.”

The selections are prone to pressure the fingers of different productions after numerous leisure present recordings carried on as regular final week. Deadline revealed that BBC packages, together with QI and Take Off With Bradley & Holly, had been filmed in entrance of audiences of lots of of individuals, whereas ITV’s Ant & Dec’s Saturday Evening Takeaway additionally carried on.